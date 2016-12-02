UPDATE 1-Blackout ramps up pressure on Alcoa Australian aluminium smelter

(Recats, adds analyst, company comment, detail)
MELBOURNE Dec 2 A blackout that forced Alcoa
Corp to shut one of two potlines at its Portland
aluminium smelter in Australia will ratchet up costs further and
may put the plant's future in jeopardy, analysts said on Friday.
The smelter was hit when a power interconnector between the
states of Victoria and South Australia went down on Thursday,
knocking out power to both of the plant's potlines for about
five-and-a-half hours.
Speculation has grown about the future of the Portland
smelter after a recent rise in electricity prices added to
pressure from a years-long glut in the global aluminim market.
"Restarting potlines is a messy, time-consuming, expensive
business," said analyst Lachlan Shaw of UBS in Melbourne. "It's
unquestionably another headwind to keep that operation open."
The smelter, co-owned by Alcoa, CITIC Resources
and an arm of Marubeni Corp, produces about 300,000
tonnes of aluminium a year.
Alcoa said that one potline had been curtailed as a result
of the outage, and to ensure the safety of people inside the
plant.
"Efforts are focussed on maintaining production in the
smelter's second potline," Alcoa said in a statement, adding
that it was too early to speculate on the full impact of the
power outage, or on how long it may take to restore normal
operations.
"We are not speculating at all about the future of the
smelter as a result of this latest power outage," Alcoa
spokesman Brian Doy told Reuters.
The smelter moved to a power contract with utility AGL
Energy last month, following the end of a power
contract with the state government, raising its costs.
Global aluminium market have only recently picked up from
seven-year lows, thanks in part to a coal shortage in China that
many expect to prove temporary.
"(It's) a bad time with metal prices so high. It will take
months to jack hammer all the frozen metal and carbon from out
of the pots, then repair," said Managing Director Paul Adkins of
consultancy AZ China.
"So Alcoa have a difficult decision to make."
