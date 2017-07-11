FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 小时前
UPDATE 1-Alcoa to partially restart Warrick smelter in Indiana
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
2017年7月11日 / 晚上9点10分 / 18 小时前

UPDATE 1-Alcoa to partially restart Warrick smelter in Indiana

2 分钟阅读

(Adds reason for restart, details on costs)

July 11 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp said on Tuesday it would partially restart its Warrick smelter in Indiana, more than a year after closing the then largest operating smelter in the United States.

Alcoa expects the aluminum smelting capacity from the restart to supply its rolling mill at Warrick ahead of an expected increase in production, said Tim Reyes, the president of Alcoa's aluminum business.

The rolling mill makes flat-rolled aluminum for the North American food and beverage can packaging industry.

Alcoa will restart three of five potlines at the Evansville, Indiana plant, the company said. The process is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

After the restart, Alcoa will have about 886,000 metric tons idled of its total smelting capacity of 3.4 million metric tons, the company said.

Alcoa said it expects to incur after-tax costs of $30 million to $35 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2017 related to the restart.

The company also said it would record an after-tax benefit of about $25 million for the reversal of liabilities related to the original closure.

The March 2016 closure came amid claims from U.S. aluminum producers that subsidized Chinese production was hurting their business.

"Alcoa appreciates the actions the Trump Administration has taken to address the challenges faced by the U.S. aluminum industry, including Chinese overcapacity," the company said on Tuesday.

The partial restart would add about 275 employees to the current 1,250-strong workforce at the Warrick site, Alcoa said. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

