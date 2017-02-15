版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 21:29 BJT

Arconic sells 60 pct of its stake in Alcoa for $890 mln

Feb 15 Arconic Inc said on Wednesday it had sold more than 60 percent of its stake in Alcoa Corp about $890 million.

Alcoa Inc split into two companies in November, spinning off Alcoa Corp, which houses the parent company's traditional smelting and refining businesses.

Arconic, the renamed Alcoa Inc, focuses on engineering products for aerospace and automotive segments.

Arconic said its sold 23.4 million of the 36.3 million shares it had retained in Alcoa after the split.

Arconic's previous stake of nearly 20 percent in Alcoa had made it the company's biggest shareholder as of Feb. 3, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐