UPDATE 1-Arconic sells 60 pct stake in Alcoa for $890 mln

Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under
pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly
two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for
about $890 million.
Alcoa Inc spun off Alcoa Corp, which houses the company's
traditional aluminum smelting and refining businesses, in
November and renamed itself as Arconic.
The stake sale comes at a time when Arconic's biggest
shareholder, Elliott Management, is campaigning for the ouster
of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
Alcoa Corp's shares have surged about 68 percent since it
was listed as an independent company on Nov. 1.
Arconic sold the shares in an overnight block trade, Thomson
Reuters publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Morgan Stanley bought 23.35 million Alcoa shares before
reoffering them to institutional investors at $38.25 each, a
narrow 0.8 percent discount to the stock's Tuesday close, IFR
reported.
Arconic said the proceeds from the sale would bolster its
cash balance and help it pay down debt or pursue share buybacks.
Shares of Arconic have risen about 30 percent since Jan. 31,
when Elliott started a proxy fight with the company after it
posted a fourth-quarter loss.
Alcoa Corp's shares were down about 2 percent at $37.85 in
morning trading. Arconic shares were little changed at $29.40.
