14 小时前
Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure
2017年7月19日 / 晚上9点14分 / 14 小时前

Alcoa trims forecast for earnings measure

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for a measure of profitability, citing market trends.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, compared to an earlier forecast of $2.1 to $2.3 billion.

Shares of New York-based Alcoa were down 2.3 percent at $35.66 in after-market trading.

The company also reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the second quarter, helped by higher shipments. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

