EU takes Italy to court on aid to Portovesme, others

MILAN Feb 8 The EU Commission said on Wednesday it had taken Italy to the European Court of Justice because it failed to comply with a decision over state aid to Alcoa's Portovesme smelter and two other metal producers in Italy.

Alcoa plans to close the Portovesme plant in Sardinia, which has an annual capacity of 150,000 tonnes, and cut output at two Spanish smelters as the U.S. aluminum producer takes aim at its high-cost European operations.

One year ago, the Commission asked Italy to recoup 18 million euros ($24 million) of aid in the form of favourable power tariffs to the Portovesme, ILA, and Rusal's Eurallumina plants.

In 2010, Italy had to pass a special decree offering favourable conditions to some industrial power consumers to convince Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working.

Italian unions are pressing Alcoa to keep Portovesme working and save around 1,000 jobs.