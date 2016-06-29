UPDATE 4-Alcoa spins off smelting business; aero, auto unit now 'Arconic'

(Adds details about Alcoa agreement, Alumina response in
paragraphs 4, 9-10)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, June 29 Metals company Alcoa Inc
said on Wednesday it will spin off its traditional aluminum
smelting business as part of its planned company split, with up
to 19.9 percent of the new company owned by its business that
serves aerospace and transportation industries.
The company to be spun off will be named Alcoa Corp and the
"value-added" business that makes engineered products for growth
markets will be named Arconic Inc, Alcoa said in a regulatory
filing.
The split is due to take place in the second half of this
year.
The new aluminum smelting arm will sell metal to the
downstream business for an initial three years as part of the
deal, although Arconic will also have the right to buy from
other suppliers, it said.
The spinoff comes at a time when aluminum prices have
hovered around historic lows. Many producers have accused China
of selling metal into oversupplied global markets below market
rates. China denies this and says excess capacity is a global
issue.
Amid that downturn, Alcoa has been reducing its refining and
smelting capacity and has focused on more advanced aerospace and
automotive products.
In recent months the company has announced deals to provide
a light but tough aluminum alloy for Ford Motor Co's
high-selling F-150 pickup and aerospace contracts including
titanium seat track assemblies for Boeing Co's 737 MAX,
777X and 787 Dreamliner.
Australia's Alumina Ltd has raised concerns over
the impact of Alcoa's planned split on the pair's bauxite and
alumina production joint venture, Alcoa Worldwide Alumina and
Chemicals (AWAC).
In May, Alcoa filed a lawsuit seeking a declaration that
Alumina has no right to block the plan.
A trial will start on Sept. 20.
On Wednesday, Alumina said the spin-off would breach the
venture's agreements, and it cannot proceed without Alumina's
consent.
In 2015, Alcoa's traditional upstream business had pro forma
revenue of $11.2 billion, while its value-added business had
revenue of $12.5 billion, the company said.
As part of the split, the new upstream business will have
around $236 million in outstanding long-term debt. The new
company will raise approximately $1 billion in new debt and
provide for up to $1.5 billion in funding through a revolving
credit facility.
Alcoa's total debt in the first quarter was around $9
billion, so the lion's share will remain with Arconic, the
larger of the two companies post-split.
On a conference call with analysts, Alcoa Chief Executive
Klaus Kleinfeld said the pension obligations of the new upstream
business as of the end of 2015 will be around $2.6 billion,
while the value-added business Arconic will have pension
obligations of around $3 billion.
The company reiterated that Arconic will be an
investment-grade entity, while the new Alcoa will be a "strong
non-investment grade" firm.
In late trading, Alcoa shares were down 1.9 percent at
$9.15.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick
Zieminski)