CORRECTED-Alcoa to curtail 443,000 metric tons refining capacity in Suriname

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify Alcoa and the Suriname government are pursuing a transaction, and have not agreed upon one yet)
March 17 Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said it would curtail 443,000 metric tons per year of alumina refining capacity at Suralco in Suriname.
Alcoa and the Government of Suriname have also agreed to pursue a transaction in which a government-owned entity will buy the Suralco operations, the company said.
The curtailment is expected to be complete by April 30. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company