Alcoa posts third-quarter loss on low metal price

BRIEF-Gray Rock closes non-brokered private placement
* Gray Rock closes non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc reported a third-quarter net loss as the price of the metal slumped and demand remained weak.
The net loss was $143 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a profit of $172 million, or 15 cents per share, in the same quarter last year, the Pittsburgh-based company said on Tuesday.
* Gray Rock closes non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 of 2017 production expected to average approximately 11,000 to 11,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim for review