Alcoa posts third-quarter loss on low metal price

Oct 9 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc reported a third-quarter net loss as the price of the metal slumped and demand remained weak.

The net loss was $143 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a profit of $172 million, or 15 cents per share, in the same quarter last year, the Pittsburgh-based company said on Tuesday.

