UPDATE 3-Alcoa surprises Wall St with first-quarter profit

* Q1 profit 9c/share vs year-ago 27c/share
* Raises growth forecast for aerospace
* Revenue rises slightly to $6 billion
* Stock up 6 percent in after-hours trade
By Steve James
NEW YORK, April 10 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc
surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit after a
loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as global markets improved,
especially in the aerospace and automobile sectors.
The results, which beat analysts' forecast for a loss, sent
the company's stock up 6 percent to $9.80 in after-hours trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We pretty much see growth in all global end markets," Chief
Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld told analysts on a conference
call. "On aerospace, the market goes from strength to strength."
He said demand for aluminum in North America was strong in
most industrial sectors except for building and construction.
"China, (there is) growth across all segments. A little
softer but still good, good growth. The markets in Europe are
hovering along," he said.
Alcoa, which makes aluminum for aircraft, cars and beverage
cans, raised its 2012 global growth forecast for the aerospace
market by 3 percentage points to 13-14 percent and said it
expects global growth in the auto industry of 3-7 percent.
The company also projects a global aluminum supply deficit
in 2012 and reaffirmed its forecast that global aluminum demand
would grow 7 percent in 2012, on top of the 10 percent growth
seen in 2011.
BEAT THE STREET
Alcoa said income from continuing operations in the first
quarter was $94 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a
profit of $309 million, or 27 cents per share in the same
quarter last year. Excluding items, income was 10 cents per
share.
Revenue rose slightly to $6 billion, Pittsburgh-based Alcoa
said. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 cents per
share and revenue of $5.77 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Bridget Freas, an analyst with Morningstar in Chicago, noted
it was the first time Alcoa had beat earnings estimates by a
considerable margin for many quarters.
"A key for me is the revenue number. To be able to keep your
revenue constant when prices are down eases concerns that demand
is weakening," Freas said.
Alcoa is the first company in the Dow Jones industrial
average to report earnings for the March quarter and
considered a bellwether for the rest of the materials sector.
"Clearly, they're doing much better downstream, which you'd
expect because the metal price was down," said Charles Bradford,
an analyst with Bradford Research in New York.
"I was expecting break-even, so I was higher than the
average, but if you had told me 10 cents, I never would have
believed it."
Alcoa said the improvement over the fourth quarter was
driven by strong productivity improvements across all
businesses, higher realized prices for aluminum, and improved
volume and mix. These were offset somewhat by a lower realized
alumina price and higher input costs, the company said.
A 9 percent drop in the realized price of aluminum was
partially offset by third-party shipments in the upstream
businesses, better volume and mix in the midstream business, and
improved volume in the downstream business, Alcoa said.
Compared to the first quarter of 2011, it said revenue in
its commercial transportation business was up 32 percent and
aerospace revenue rose 15 percent.
Alcoa's stock price has fallen 46 percent since April 2011
-- mostly on a drop in global aluminum prices -- prompting the
company to cut the performance-based element of Kleinfeld's 2011
compensation by 45 percent.
Aluminum prices are down almost 20 percent from a year ago
but have been creeping higher, reaching $2,126 per tonne on
March 31 from $2,020 on Jan. 1.
The company has already cut back aluminum production and
last week said it would reduce production of alumina, a key raw
material, by 4 percent.