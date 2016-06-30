Alcoa gets $470 million aluminum contract from Embraer aircraft

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 U.S. metal company Alcoa Inc has won a long-term $470 million contract to provide aluminum sheet and plate for Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer SA's E2 model, which is scheduled to enter service in 2018, they said on Thursday.
Alcoa, which is to split in two in the second half of this year, has been focusing on more advanced aerospace and automotive products. In recent months, it has announced a deal to provide a light but tough aluminum alloy for Ford Motor Co's popular F-150 pickup and aerospace contracts including titanium seat track assemblies for Boeing Co. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.