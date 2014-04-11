Fitch cuts Alcoa to "junk" status

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
NEW YORK, April 11 (IFR) - Fitch Ratings cut aluminum maker Alcoa to "junk" status on Friday, citing expectations that the company's leverage will remain above that required for an investment-grade ranking.
The ratings agency cut the issuer to BB+ from BBB- with a stable outlook.
Alcoa is rated BBB- by S&P, the lowest investment-grade rating, and Ba1 by Moody's.
Fitch said the company's profitability has been hampered by global oversupply in aluminum.
"The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that financial leverage will remain above 2.5x on a total debt/EBITDA level and above 3.5x on an FFO adjusted level through 2014," Fitch said.
"Significant pension contributions will keep FFO adjusted leverage above 3.5 through 2015. The company has generated free cash flow after capital expenditures and dividends to shareholders since 2010 despite weak aluminum prices."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Mariana Santibanez)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.