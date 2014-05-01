版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 01:45 BJT

Alcoa CEO Kleinfeld will not attend forum in Russia

May 1 The chief executive of Alcoa Inc will not attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the U.S. aluminum producer said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld was to participate in the event later this month, according to the forum's website, which also says the event is "under the auspices" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In light of the U.S. government's requirements, Alcoa has adjusted its attendance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and will participate via its most senior Russian executives," Alcoa said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐