UPDATE 1-Alcoa CEO to skip Russian forum at U.S.'s request

(Adds detail on White House officials urging executives to skip
forum.)
By Allison Martell
May 1 The chief executive of Alcoa Inc
has canceled plans to attend Vladimir Putin's St. Petersburg
International Economic Forum later this month, the U.S. aluminum
producer said in a statement on Thursday.
Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld was to participate in the
event, which runs May 22-24, according to the business forum's
website, which said the event is "under the auspices" of the
Russian president.
"In light of the U.S. government's requirements, Alcoa has
adjusted its attendance at the St. Petersburg International
Economic Forum and will participate via its most senior Russian
executives," Alcoa said in an emailed statement.
Asked whether U.S. officials had urged Alcoa not to send its
top executive to the event, a company spokeswoman confirmed that
they had.
At Thursday's daily White House press briefing, spokesman
Jay Carney was asked about efforts by administration officials
to urge executives not to attend the forum.
Carney confirmed officials had been discussing the event
with business leaders, and had made it clear that attending
would not be appropriate given "flagrant violations of a
sovereign nation's territorial integrity."
The forum is Russia's main annual economic conference and is
used to attract new investors into the country.
The United States and the European Union imposed more
sanctions on Russia this week as part of their drive to put
pressure on Moscow over the annexation of Crimea and what they
see as direct support for pro-Russian separatists that have
seized public buildings across eastern Ukraine.
(Editing by Ros Krasny, Steve Orlofsky and Meredith Mazzilli)