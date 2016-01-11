Alcoa gets $1.5 bln supply contract from GE's aviation unit -WSJ

UPDATE 1-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
Jan 11 Alcoa Inc has won a $1.5 billion long-term contract from General Electric's aviation unit to supply vital components used in making aircraft engines, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The deal, which will be announced along with Alcoa's quarterly results on Monday, will allow the aluminum producer to supply advanced nickel-based superalloy, titanium and aluminum components for engines and parts made by GE, the paper said, citing a GE news release it viewed. (on.wsj.com/1PYYjhA)
Alcoa will make the parts in six U.S. states, as well as in France and Canada, the WSJ reported.
Aluminum production business appears no longer viable in the United States despite U.S. car and plane makers buying more aluminum than ever.
Last week, Alcoa announced plans to close its 269,000 tonne-per-year Warrick smelter, the largest operating smelter in the United States currently, as "these assets are not competitive" amid "challenging market conditions."
Closure of Warrick smelter will reduce annual U.S. production of aluminum to around 720,000 tonnes, the lowest since at least 1950, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Alcoa and GE could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Strongbow bought rights to South Crofty in Cornwall in 2016
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.