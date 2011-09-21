UPDATE 1-Alcoa reorganizes midstream businesses

(Follows alerts)

Sept 21 America's biggest aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said it plans to reorganise its midstream Global Rolled Products businesses to tap growth opportunity in emerging markets.

The business will now focus on five global markets -- aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, consumer electronics and defense.

"We believe even better returns are possible by changing from a regional approach to a market approach," said Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld.

The company said the shift to a market-based structure is effective immediately.

The new organization will focus on China, Russia, Brazil and the Middle East, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)