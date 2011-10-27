UPDATE 1-Alcoa to explore aluminum smelter in Angola

* To explore development of 750,000 mt/year smelter

* Has 12-month exclusivity period to negotiate power contract

* Alcoa shares up 6.9 percent

Oct 27 Alcoa (AA.N), the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Angola to explore development of a 750,000-metric-ton-per-year smelter.

The aluminum smelter could use power from hydroelectric facilities under consideration by the government, and both sides will begin a series of feasibility studies to determine the viability of the project, Alcoa said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement provides for a 12-month exclusivity period to negotiate a power contract and cooperation agreement. If the project moves forward, first metal from the smelter would be produced in 2020.

Angola has committed to allocate 1,300 megawatts of firm power capacity for the aluminum industry, Alcoa said.

"Alcoa is interested in pursuing projects that lower our cost position," said Ken Wisnoski, president of Alcoa's Growth group.

Electric power accounts for about 27 percent of Alcoa's primary aluminum production costs. The company generates about 23 percent of the power used at its smelters worldwide.

Shares of Alcoa were up 6.9 percent at $11.08 in morning trading. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)