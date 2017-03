ROME, June 12 Negotiations over Swiss industrial group Klesch's potential purchase of U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa's plant in Sardinia have stalled, the Italian Industry Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last year Klesch presented a formal expression of interest in the aluminium smelter, which is being closed by Alcoa.

The Ministry said it would be looking for other buyers at both the national and international level. It added that Klesch may be contacted again in future.