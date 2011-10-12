UPDATE 5-Alcoa profit hurt by slowdown, recession fears

* Q3 net $0.15/share v Wall St view $0.22/share
* Revenue up 21 pct to $6.4 billion from year ago
* Profit and sales slip from Q2
* Shares fall about 5 pct in after-hours trading
By Steve James
Oct 11 Alcoa Inc (AA.N), the largest U.S.
aluminum producer, said an economic slowdown hurt demand and
knocked prices for the metal lower, denting its third-quarter
profit and sending its shares down in after-hours trading.
CEO Klaus Kleinfeld warned of weak economic conditions
through the year, particularly in Europe, "as confidence in the
global recovery faded."
That sapped aluminum demand from the automotive, industrial
products, construction and packaging sectors since the second
quarter, with only the aerospace and transport sectors
growing.
The third-quarter profit jumped from a year ago, but was
lower than the second quarter and fell short of Wall Street
expectations, which had already been lowered because of a slump
in global metal prices.
Chief Financial Officer Chuck McLane said worries about
Europe's debt crisis had prompted customers there to reduce
orders.
Kleinfeld said that battered confidence was the biggest
problem. "We've seen strength in many of our markets, despite
the sharp slowdown in Europe that hurt our sequential results
and I'm more concerned about lack of confidence than about
market fundamentals.
"It almost looks like the world is worrying itself into
another recession and that should not be allowed to happen," he
told Wall Street analysts on a conference call.
"I think the problems that we have today ... those fears,
not a shrinking market, were the main reason for the weak
quarter."
Kleinfeld said Alcoa stuck with its forecast for global
aluminum demand growth of 12 percent this year, although it
expected a decline in Europe, North America and Brazil.
But that decline will be made up by strength in emerging
markets and he increased the growth forecast for China from 15
percent to 17 percent.
Still, one analyst said things could get worse. "There's a
bigger decline in price so far in the fourth quarter and
seasonally it's worse," said Charles Bradford of Bradford
Research in New York.
"You get the holidays toward the end of the year and that
slows everybody down. It's going to be much worse."
EARNINGS LAG
Alcoa, the first Dow component company to report
third-quarter results, said net earnings were $172 million, or
15 cents per share, compared with $61 million, or 6 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The Pittsburgh-based company said income from continuing
operations was also 15 cents per share, but down from 28 cents
per share in the second quarter. Analysts on average were
expecting earnings of 22 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alcoa said revenue rose 21 percent to $6.4 billion from a
year earlier, but was 3 percent lower than the second quarter
of this year as metals prices slumped sharply.
Aluminum prices fell almost 20 percent in the third quarter
on global economic concerns and Alcoa's share price fell 41
percent during the same period.
In his call with analysts, Kleinfeld blamed the price drop
on, "very offensive short-selling going on by speculators.
"They are betting against aluminum as a proxy for betting
against the global economy," the CEO said.
Still, aluminum prices could easily rebound if the
sentiment around the European economy shows any improvement,
analysts said, which would immediately benefit Alcoa.
"Visibility is very low, so it's hard to know what's around
the corner, but even with earnings coming in below consensus,
we shouldn't overreact," said Bridget Freas, an analyst with
Morningstar in Chicago.
"It's a canary in the coal mine as far as economic
activity. In terms of Q4, if the economy turns around and does
better, I think Alcoa will turn around and do better," said
Stephen Massocca, fund manager with Wedbush Morgan in San
Francisco.
Alcoa stock was down 4.6 percent to $9.83 in after-hours
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Steve James, Carole Vaporean, Braden Reddall,
Matt Daily and Ernest Scheyder in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon and Martin Howell)