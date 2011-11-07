UPDATE 1-Alcoa to spend $2.1 billion on Quebec smelters

* Five-year plan to cut costs and raise output
* Plants to get new 25-year power supply deals
* Shares down 1.8 percent
Nov 7 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc (AA.N) said
on Monday that it would spend $2.1 billion over five years to
cut costs and raise output at three smelters in Quebec as part
of its efforts to upgrade its operations.
Alcoa's Baie-Cameau, Deschambault and Becancour smelters
would get new 25-year power supply contracts in the Canadian
province, the company said, which will help it to hike its
production capacity by 120,000 metric tons per year and reduce
its costs by 13 percentage points at those plants.
Shares of Alcoa, which has targeted cost cuts across its
operations, were down 1.8 percent at $10.73 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)