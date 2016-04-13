UPDATE 2-Alcoa in power deal that may keep Intalco aluminum plant open

(Adds link to FACTBOX)
NEW YORK, April 13 Alcoa Inc has agreed
to a new power deal for its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco
aluminum smelter, according to a statement from its power
supplier, potentially staving off closure of one of the last
remaining U.S. aluminum plants.
Both sides struck a deal starting on July 1 that would keep
2.5 potlines open at the plant in Washington state, according to
a posting on the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA) website.
That's about 80 percent of capacity, or 230,000 tonnes per
year, and is in line with the plant's current output rate.
The plant was slated to close by the end of June.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the BPA is seeking
comment on the agreement by April 22.
The changes to the power deal come after "constructive"
conversations with BPA, but a definitive decision about the
future of the plant will depend on the final energy supply terms
and prevailing market conditions, a spokesman for Alcoa said.
Three-month aluminum prices at the London Metal
Exchange were around $1,550 per tonne on Wednesday, down almost
a quarter from a year ago amid concerns about overcapacity
across the globe.
Alcoa shuttered its 269,000 tonne-per-year Warrick smelter
at the end of March, bringing U.S. aluminum output to its lowest
in more than 65 years as the industry struggles with low metal
prices amid rising tensions with China.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Bernard Orr and Diane
Craft)