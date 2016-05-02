版本:
Alcoa will keep Intalco aluminum smelter open after power deal

NEW YORK May 2 Alcoa Inc has agreed a new power deal in Washington state to prevent the closure at the end of June of its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco aluminum smelter, the company said on Monday.

The agreement with the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA) will be effective July 1 and last through Feb. 14, 2018.

The plant will continue to operate 2.5 potlines, which is equivalent to about 80 percent of capacity.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason)

