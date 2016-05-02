Alcoa will keep Intalco aluminum smelter open after power deal

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
NEW YORK May 2 Alcoa Inc has agreed a new power deal in Washington state to prevent the closure at the end of June of its 279,000 tonne-per-year Intalco aluminum smelter, the company said on Monday.
The agreement with the Bonneville Power Authority (BPA) will be effective July 1 and last through Feb. 14, 2018.
The plant will continue to operate 2.5 potlines, which is equivalent to about 80 percent of capacity.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.