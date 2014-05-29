Alcoa to expand in Indiana to tap demand from large aircraft makers

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
May 29 Alcoa Inc, the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, said it started work on a $100 million plant in Indiana to meet rising demand from large commercial aircraft makers.
The plant, expected to be completed by the end of 2015, will make nickel-based super alloy jet engine parts for large commercial aircraft, including wide-body and military airplanes, the company said.
The new plant will create 329 jobs by 2019 and increase the company's capacity to supply engine parts for narrow-body aircraft, Alcoa said.
"Aerospace growth is soaring and Alcoa is ramping up downstream capabilities to capture that demand," Alcoa Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld said in a statement.
Alcoa in April raised its 2014 growth forecast for the global aerospace market to 8-9 percent from the 7-8 percent it forecast in January.
The company's aerospace business, which had revenue of about $4 billion in 2013, counts Boeing Co and Airbus group NV among its customers. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.