UPDATE 1-Alcoa Italy workers clash with police over jobs

By Alberto Sisto
ROME, Sept 10 Hundreds of workers from
aluminium-maker Alcoa's Sardinian smelter clashed with police on
Monday to protest against the factory's closure as the Italian
government sought to avert the loss of more jobs.
Swiss industrial group Klesch offered a possible lifeline by
expressing interest in the plant, but Alcoa in an email later
said it had "not received any expressions of interest that are
viable or different to those previously considered".
Baton-wielding police beat back workers trying to break
through their lines outside the industry ministry in Rome, where
government officials, labour unions and Alcoa executives were
meeting in a last-ditch effort to head off the shuttering of the
unprofitable factory.
About 600 workers whose jobs are threatened beat their hard
hats on the gates, set off large firecrackers, and threw
missiles at police. Riot police pushed them back when they tried
to storm the ministry's main gate, causing some minor injuries.
The factory supports about 1,500 jobs in Sardinia, and its
closure would be a heavy blow for the Mediterranean island which
is already beset by a 15 percent unemployment rate, well above
the national average.
"The country's industrial policies have been abandoned for
20 years," Raffaele Bonanni, secretary general of Italy's
second-biggest union, said outside the ministry. "Alcoa is like
many other examples throughout the country."
At the end of July, the industry ministry was mediating in
131 other disputes between companies seeking to cut jobs and
unions trying to preserve them, according to a ministry document
obtained by Reuters. With more than 163,000 jobs at stake, Rome
is likely to see more protests in coming months.
Alcoa said it would go ahead with the gradual shut down of
the pots used to make aluminium, which began on Sept. 1,
according to the e-mail.
"We will continue the curtailment process and remain open to
discuss the sale of a curtailed plant," Alcoa said.