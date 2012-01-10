UPDATE 1-Italy unions want Alcoa to keep Portovesme working

* Portovesme closure to remove 150,000 T annual capacity

* About 1,000 workers at Portovesme to lose jobs

* Spanish unions to discuss output cuts with Alcoa

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, Jan 10 Italian labour unions want to convince U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa Inc to keep operating its Portovesme smelter on the island of Sardinia after the company announced the plant would be closed to cut costs, a senior union official told Reuters.

"We should develop a strategy aimed at avoiding job cuts and at convincing Alcoa to stay at Portovesme," Fabio Enne, general secretary of the Cisl trade union for Sardinia's region of Sulcis-Iglesiente, said on Tuesday after a meeting between Alcoa management, union representatives and industrial association Confindustria.

Alcoa said on Monday it planned to close its Portovesme smelter and slash output at two Spanish smelters as the U.S. aluminum producer takes aim at its high-cost European operations. {ID:nL3E8C98TB]

Alcoa is ready to start unwinding its Portovesme operations, which would cost the jobs of about 1,000 workers employed directly and indirectly at the smelter and would deal a heavy blow to the economy of Sardinia, Enne said.

The decision to work with the local authorities of Sardinia and the national government to persuade Alcoa to change its plans was shared by other major unions, Gigl and Uil, present at the meeting, he said.

The three major unions called Alcoa's move to shut the smelter unacceptable in a joint statement.

"We firmly reject the decision of Alcoa," the unions said, adding they could decide on industrial actions at the smelter.

Enne said mayors of nearby towns planned a sit-in in front of the Portovesme plant on Wednesday.

Sardinia President Ugo Cappellacci and the local government's industry chief Zedda said in a separate statement they had requested an urgent meeting with the national government to discuss the situation at Portovesme.

Alcoa's plan to close Portovesme, part of a target announced last week to reduce output by 12 percent by the end of June, would cut 150,000 tonnes per year of capacity and account for most of the 240,000 tonnes, or 5 percent of the company's global capacity, that it aims to cut in Europe.

CUTS IN SPAIN

The remaining 90,000 tonnes will come from curtailments at La Coruna, which has an annual capacity of 87,000 tonnes, and Aviles, with 93,000 tonnes, both on Spain's northern coast.

In Spain, a spokesman for the metalworkers' section of the Comisiones Oberas union said Alcoa had told workers it planned to cut production for a year at the La Coruna and Aviles smelters due to market conditions.

He expected management and unions to negotiate the impact of the cuts, but he foresaw layoffs rather than closures at the plants in Spain, the spokesman said.

No meeting has been called, and the union had no other plans as yet.

The spokesman cited high energy costs as the reason Spain had been chosen for cuts.

The benchmark calendar-year 2013 electricity contract was trading at around 52.40 euros ($66.74) per megawatt-hour in Spain on Tuesday, which was in line with the French and German power markets.

In 2010, Italy had to pass a special decree offering favourable conditions to some industrial power consumers to convince Alcoa to keep its Italian plants working, including also a plant in Fusina near Venice. Alcoa had complained about high power prices in Italy.