Italy minister sees little interest in Alcoa plant

ROME, Sept 4 Prospects of finding a buyer for
Alcoa Inc's loss-making aluminium works in Sardinia are
extremely remote, Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said
on Tuesday.
"We shouldn't hide from ourselves the fact that this is a
nearly impossible situation with extremely little to interest
possible investors," Passera told a meeting in Reggio Emilia in
central Italy.
Alcoa has begun the process of powering down the smelter and
is expected to shut down operations from the end of October if
no buyer is found.
Closure of the plant would threaten around 500 jobs at Alcoa
as well as some 1,000 jobs that depend on the plant, whose
future has been put at risk by high energy prices.
Swiss commodities group Glencore has eyed the plant
and met officials in Rome last week, and is expected to provide
an assessment of the situation in the coming days.