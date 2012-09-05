Glencore making final checks on Alcoa site-unions

ROME, Sept 5 Swiss-based commodities multinational Glencore will make a final assessment of a possible acquisition of the loss-making Alcoa aluminum works in Portovesme in Sardinia in the next few hours, unions representing workers at the site said on Wednesday.

Officials from the CGIL, UIL, FIM and UILM unions met Glencore executives in Rome on Wednesday and asked them to clarify whether conditions existed for them to make a formal expression of interest in acquiring the site, the unions said in a statement.

"Glencore for its part reserved the right to make a final assessment, which will be undertaken in the coming hours, over the possibility of making such a formal expression of interest," they said.