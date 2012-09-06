Italy minister says cannot guarantee Alcoa jobs

BRUSSELS, Sept 6 The Italian government cannot give assurances that it will protect jobs at Alcoa Inc's loss-making aluminium plant in Sardinia, Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero said on Thursday.

Speaking at the margins of a conference in Brussels, Fornero said the government was "close to the workers" who risked losing their jobs if the plant is shut down but she added: "it would be mistaken to say that we will guarantee jobs."

Around 1,500 jobs are at risk at the plant, located in an area with one of the highest unemployment rates in Italy. Discussions are underway to try to find a buyer but ministers have said prospects of a successful deal are remote.