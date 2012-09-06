Italy minister says cannot guarantee Alcoa jobs

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
BRUSSELS, Sept 6 The Italian government cannot give assurances that it will protect jobs at Alcoa Inc's loss-making aluminium plant in Sardinia, Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero said on Thursday.
Speaking at the margins of a conference in Brussels, Fornero said the government was "close to the workers" who risked losing their jobs if the plant is shut down but she added: "it would be mistaken to say that we will guarantee jobs."
Around 1,500 jobs are at risk at the plant, located in an area with one of the highest unemployment rates in Italy. Discussions are underway to try to find a buyer but ministers have said prospects of a successful deal are remote.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources