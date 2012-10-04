版本:
Three potential suitors for Alcoa Italy plant -junior min

ROME Oct 4 Three companies have expressed interest in the Italian smelter of U.S. aluminium group Alcoa , an Italian junior minister said on Thursday as the Italian government looks around for a buyer for the troubled plant.

"At the moment there are three manifestations of interest from (Switzerland's) Klesch, (Italy's) Kite Gen and an Australian company," Industry junior minister Claudio De Vincenti said on the sidelines of a conference.

Alcoa has decided to shut its aluminium smelter in Sardinia, blaming high power prices for undermining its competitiveness.

Swiss commodities trader Glencore recently suspended talks over a possible offer for Alcoa after Italy rejected its request for sharply discounted power prices.

