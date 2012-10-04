Three potential suitors for Alcoa Italy plant -junior min

ROME Oct 4 Three companies have expressed
interest in the Italian smelter of U.S. aluminium group Alcoa
, an Italian junior minister said on Thursday as the
Italian government looks around for a buyer for the troubled
plant.
"At the moment there are three manifestations of interest
from (Switzerland's) Klesch, (Italy's) Kite Gen and an
Australian company," Industry junior minister Claudio De
Vincenti said on the sidelines of a conference.
Alcoa has decided to shut its aluminium smelter in Sardinia,
blaming high power prices for undermining its competitiveness.
Swiss commodities trader Glencore recently
suspended talks over a possible offer for Alcoa after Italy
rejected its request for sharply discounted power prices.