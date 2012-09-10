Alcoa says had no "viable" expressions of interest for Italy plant

ROME, Sept 10 Aluminum maker Alcoa said on Monday that it had received no "viable" expressions of interest for its unprofitable Italian smelter after industrial group Klesch said it had made an approach earlier in the day.

"Some parties have contacted us directly as well as via references from the regional authorities," Alcoa said in an email.

"We have followed up on each contact but have not received any expressions of interest that are viable or different to those previously considered during the thorough sales process. We will continue the curtailment process and remain open to discuss the sale of a curtailed plant," the company said.