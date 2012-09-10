版本:
Klesch says has expressed interest in Alcoa's Italian plant

Zurich, Sept 10 Swiss industrial group Klesch said on Monday it presented an expression of interest to aluminum-maker Alcoa Inc. for its Italian smelter on the island of Sardinia, which Alcoa is shutting down.

"We have submitted an expression of interest to Alcoa," the group's founder Gary Klesch told Reuters in an email.

