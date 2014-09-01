Saudi Ma'aden, Alcoa start commercial ops at huge aluminium plant

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 1 Saudi Arabian
Mining Co (Ma'aden) said on Monday its joint aluminium
smelter with U.S.-based Alcoa has started commercial
operations.
The $10.8 billion aluminium plant at Ras al-Khair, on the
Gulf coast of the kingdom, had experienced issues during the
initial start-up phase last year when it had to shut one of its
two smelting lines in October due to problems encountered during
ramp-up.
The smelter has a production capacity of 740,000 tonnes a
year of aluminium, with commercial operations to begin impacting
Ma'aden's financials from the third quarter onwards, it said in
a bourse filing.
The Saudi project is important to Alcoa, both because of its
size and the fact it should be the facility with the lowest
production costs in the world - important at a time when the
industry pushes to cut expenses.
Alcoa owns 25 percent of the joint venture, with Ma'aden
holding the balance.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)