Alcoa says production suspended at part of Ma'aden smelter

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 16 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said on Wednesday that the smelter at Ma'aden, Saudi Arabia, which is in its start-up phase, has temporarily stopped production on one of two potlines.
The company said the potline was shut down "after a period of pot instability." It does not expect any impact on customers.
Ma'aden, a massive new facility, is run by a joint venture between Alcoa and Saudi Arabian Mining Co.
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.