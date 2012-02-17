Alcoa adds 7 cents to some coil, flat product prices

Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct
Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Alcoa Inc said late Thursday that it sent a note to its global aerospace, ground transportation and industrial customers announcing it will raise prices on some of its coil and flat products on Feb. 20. "Alcoa Global Aerospace, Ground Transportation, and Industrial & Specialty Products is announcing a price increase effective with all new orders received on or after February 20," the note said. It added that the price increase will also apply to its production schedule dates on or after May 1 for those products. The following products will be increased: PRODUCT PRICE INCREASE * 5454, 5083 & 5086 High Magnesium Coil, Flat & Shate $0.07/lb C Rev Alcoa said, it will honor all existing orders and firm agreements confirmed prior to February 20.
Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc reports 2016 financial results
* Continental building products reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results