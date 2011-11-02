Grade issue halts ingot production at Alcoa smelter

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
Nov 2 Alcoa Inc (AA.N) has temporarily stopped producing certain ingots at its Becancour smelter in Quebec because of a quality problem, the aluminum producer said on Wednesday.
A spokesman said the company suspended production of its P1020 aluminum billet in late October as a result of high iron content and was talking with customers to mitigate the impact.
"We are making good progress and hope to completely resolve the problem soon," the spokesman said.
Alcoa owns 74.95 percent of the smelter by the St Lawrence river in Quebec, with Rio Tinto Alcan (RIO.AX) (RIO.L) owning the rest.
Becancour produces 400,000 tonnes per year of aluminum billet, foundry alloy, and P1020 and sheet ingot. (Reporting by Steve James in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.