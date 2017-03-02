UPDATE 1-Alcoa merges business units, names new aluminum unit head

(Adds shares, background)
March 2 Aluminum producer Alcoa Corp
named a new head for its aluminum business on Thursday and said
it would consolidate its business units into three divisions
from six, to increase efficiency and cut costs.
The three units will focus on aluminum, alumina and bauxite.
The aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products
businesses, along with the majority of its energy business
assets, will be combined into the new aluminum unit, Alcoa
said.
The company said Tim Reyes, who has since 2015 been
president of Alcoa cast products - a unit that produces
differentiated aluminum products - will head the new aluminum
business.
Martin Briere, who has been president of the aluminum unit
focused on smelting since 2014, will leave the company, Alcoa
said.
Alcoa last year split into two entities. One company kept
the Alcoa name and focuses on the traditional smelting business.
The other, Arconic Inc, specializes in higher-end
aluminum and titanium alloys for the automotive, aerospace and
construction industries.
Alcoa expects a 4 percent growth in global aluminum demand
this year, even as the market remains modestly over supplied,
while bauxite and alumina markets are expected to be relatively
balanced.
The company's shares were largely unchanged at $37.93 in
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)