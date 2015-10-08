Alcoa sales fall 10.7 pct

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Oct 8 Alcoa Inc reported a 10.7 percent fall in quarterly sales, hurt by sliding aluminum prices and divestitures.
The company's sales fell to $5.57 billion in the third quarter from $6.24 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to Alcoa fell to $44 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $149 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Alcoa earned 7 cents per share. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)