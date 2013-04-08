版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 04:15 BJT

Alcoa profit rises as metals business improves

April 8 Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, reported an increase in quarterly profit on Monday as performance in its alumina and primary metals segments improved despite a tough market.

Net income rose to $149 million, or 13 cents a share, from $94 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier. Revenue slipped 3 percent to $5.8 billion.
