Alcoa profit rises as metals business improves

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
April 8 Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminum producer, reported an increase in quarterly profit on Monday as performance in its alumina and primary metals segments improved despite a tough market.
Net income rose to $149 million, or 13 cents a share, from $94 million, or 9 cents, a year earlier. Revenue slipped 3 percent to $5.8 billion.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades