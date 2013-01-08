CORRECTED-Alcoa posts fourth-quarter profit on cost cuts

(Corrects per-share EPS to show diluted, not basic)
Jan 8 Alcoa Inc reported a fourth-quarter
profit on Tuesday as cost cuts helped offset a drop in aluminum
prices.
For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of
$242 million, or 2 1 cents per share, compared with a net loss of
$191 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Sales fell 1.5 percent to $5.89 billion.
The Pittsburgh-based company expected global aluminum demand
to rise 7 percent in 2013.
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder; Editing by M.D. Golan)