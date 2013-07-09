UPDATE 3-Alcoa sees aluminum demand growth; markets tightening

By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 8 Alcoa Inc, the largest
U.S. aluminum producer, still sees global demand for aluminum
products growing 7 percent this year, signalling a potential
price rise for the metal as bulging Chinese aluminum inventories
begin to dwindle.
The solid demand, driven by the aerospace and commercial
transportation sectors, should combine with industry-wide
production cuts already in place to reduce a supply glut that
has driven down aluminum prices by 13 percent this year.
Alcoa on Monday affirmed its demand forecast, even as it
posted a net loss in the second quarter, due to restructuring
costs related to plant closures.
On an adjusted basis, it achieved a larger-than-expected
profit thanks to productivity gains and a strong performance
from its engineered products business, which makes high-margin
goods like aerospace fasteners, turbine blades and truck wheels.
"It was a good, solid quarter. Alcoa continues to show they
can cut costs and will be a survivor," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer of Solaris Asset Management, which owns some
Alcoa bonds. "This is a company that remains profitable and
strong despite the tough environment."
Shares of Alcoa, which closed at $7.92 on the New York Stock
Exchange shortly after the results, were little changed in
trading after the closing bell.
The stock has fallen nearly 9 percent this year in the face
of stubbornly low aluminum prices, caused by a global surplus,
and concerns about lackluster demand.
Alcoa expects a 9 to 10 percent increase in aluminum demand
this year from the aerospace sector, driven by a recent flurry
of aircraft orders at the Paris Air Show and an already-large
backlog of orders within the aerospace industry. It also sees
increased demand from the automotive, commercial transportation
and construction industries.
INDUSTRY CHALLENGES WEIGH
But while Chinese stocks have fallen, stockpiles in London
Metals Exchange-registered facilities rose to a
record-high above 5.45 million tonnes at the end of June. This
means that aluminum prices are not likely to stage a major rally
anytime soon despite industry-wide production cuts.
Alcoa reported a loss from its aluminum smelting business,
and said roughly a third of global aluminum is still produced at
a loss, despite offsets from record high premiums above
LME-prices, which end-buyers pay to take delivery of the metal.
"The primary (business) lost money in the quarter and that
is symptomatic of the industry as a whole," Alcoa Chief
Financial Officer William Oplinger told a conference call.
The London three-month aluminum price fell nearly 7
percent during the quarter ended June 30 and has tumbled around
13 percent in 2013. Aluminum touched a nearly four-year low late
last month of $1,758 a tonne.
Given the plight of the aluminum industry, Alcoa's results
are no longer viewed as a proxy for economic growth, but its
quarterly results are still closely watched as they mark the
unofficial start of the North American earnings season.
A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average for more
than 50 years, Alcoa is now by far the smallest company in the
index. Its stock price has fallen more than 10 percent over the
last 12 months, while the Dow has risen roughly 18 percent.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Excluding the impact of restructuring costs and costs tied
to a racketeering and fraud probe, the company reported
second-quarter earnings of $76 million, or 7 cents a share.
Analysts had been expecting earnings of 6 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $5.85 billion, largely
because of lower aluminum prices, but still topped analysts'
expectations of $5.83 billion.
"It looks much better than expected. It is good to see that
revenue is better than expected," said Alan Lancz, president of
Alan B. Lancz & Associates, an investment advisory firm based in
Toledo, Ohio. "It seems like the outlook is favorable so far."
The company said its net loss in the quarter ended June 30
was $119 million, or 11 cents per share. That compares with a
loss of $2 million, or break-even per share, a year earlier.