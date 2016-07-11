Alcoa Q2 profit falls on low aluminum prices

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, July 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing a 10 percent decline in revenue due to lower prices for aluminum and alumina and plant operations that have been curtailed, closed or sold off.
The New York-based company reported second-quarter net income of $135 million or 9 cents per share, down from $140 million or 10 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 9 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei