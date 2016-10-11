Cost-cutting boosts Alcoa Q3 profit

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit despite lower revenue, due to cost-cutting measures and lower income tax provisions.
The New York-based company reported net profit for the third quarter of $166 million, or 33 cents per share, up from $44 million, or 6 cents a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of 35 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.