Jan 9 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc reported a big quarterly loss on Thursday as it took a $1.7 billion non-cash impairment charge on past smelter acquisitions.

Net loss attributable to Alcoa was $2.34 billion, or $2.19 a share, compared with income of $242 million, or 21 cents a share, a year earlier. Sales fell to $5.59 billion from $5.90 billion.