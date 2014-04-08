Alcoa reports loss on restructuring

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 8 Alcoa Inc reported a first quarter loss on Tuesday, hurt by restructuring charges linked to recent smelter and mill closures as well as a decline in aluminum prices.
Net loss was $178 million, 16 cents a share, compared with net income of $149 million, or 13 cents, a year earlier. Sales fell to $5.45 billion from $5.83 billion. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work