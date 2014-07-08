UPDATE 1-Alcoa results beat Wall Street, shares rise

(Adds more earnings data, estimates, stock price)

July 8 Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc reported a second-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, as the company focused on selling products from its downstream business, which include truck wheels and aircraft fuselages.

Shares of the largest U.S. aluminum producer rose 2 percent in after-hours trade to $15.15.

The company earned $138 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of $119 million, or a loss of 11 cents, a year earlier. Sales were flat at $5.8 billion.

Excluding the impact of special items, earnings were $216 million, or 18 cents a share for the three months ended June. That compared with earnings of $76 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts had been expecting earnings of 12.4 cents a share on revenue of $5.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alcoa said that all its business segments were profitable during the quarter. The Engineered Products and Solutions unit, its downstream business, achieved its highest results with after-tax operating income of $204 million. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)