UPDATE 1-Alcoa earnings beat Wall Street forecast; stock rises

(Adds further details from results, context, background)
Oct 8 Alcoa Inc reported a
stronger-than-expected increase in third-quarter profit on
Wednesday as it benefited from higher aluminum prices and a
strategic repositioning into metals other than aluminum.
Its shares rose 2 percent after-hours.
Alcoa's strategy to boost value-added fabricated product
output and broaden its footprint in other light-weight materials
like nickel, titanium and lithium has helped offset prolonged
weak underlying primary aluminum prices on the London Metal
Exchange. It has also been on a cost-cutting drive.
Alcoa traditionally has been the first S&P 500 company to
report quarterly results. Because it supplies several major
industries, some see it as a bellwether for the broader U.S.
economy, but its performance often diverges from its markets and
the economy as a whole.
The company's net income was $149 million, or 12 cents a
share, compared with $24 million, or 2 cents, a year earlier.
Sales rose to $6.2 billion from $5.8 billion.
After the results were announced, the company's stock rose
32 cents in after-hours trading to $16.39.
Excluding the impact of special items, Alcoa's earnings were
$370 million, or 31 cents a share for the three months ended
September. Analysts expected earnings of 22.7 cents a share on
revenue of $5.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"This strong quarter is the direct result of our intense
focus on repositioning our portfolio, and we're just hitting our
stride," Alcoa Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld said in a
statement.
For the second time this year, Alcoa increased its 2014
estimate of production growth for the North America commercial
transportation market - an important end market for the company
- to a range of 16 to 20 percent from a previous range of 10 to
14 percent in the second quarter.
Alcoa's stock price is up 50 percent so far this year,
outperforming the broader market and aluminum prices.
After a 40 percent dive from April 2011 to early 2014,
aluminum prices surged 27 percent in the seven months to the end
of August to an 18-month peak. They have since given up some of
those gains but are still up about 8 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Allison Martell
in Toronto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)