版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 04:18 BJT

Alcoa swings to 1st-quarter profit as revenue rises

CHICAGO, April 8 Metals company Alcoa Inc kicked off the first-quarter earnings season on Wednesday, reporting that it swung to a quarterly profit on a jump in revenue, primarily in its value-added automotive and aerospace businesses.

The New York-based company posted first-quarter net income of $195 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a loss of $178 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Alcoa earned $363 million, or 28 cents a share. Wall Street analysts had expected 26 cents. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐