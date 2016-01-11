版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 12日 星期二

Alcoa posts Q4 loss due to charges from shuttering capacity

CHICAGO Jan 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a quarterly net loss after charges related to shuttering parts of its traditional smelting business.

The New York-based company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $500 million or 39 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $159 million or 11 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Carey)

