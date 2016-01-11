Alcoa posts Q4 loss due to charges from shuttering capacity

UPDATE 2-France's Safran launches $9 bln agreed bid for Zodiac Aerospace
* Safran shareholders to get special dividend of 5.5 euros/shr (Adds quote, details)
CHICAGO Jan 11 Metals company Alcoa Inc on Monday reported a quarterly net loss after charges related to shuttering parts of its traditional smelting business.
The New York-based company posted a fourth-quarter loss of $500 million or 39 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $159 million or 11 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Carey)
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.