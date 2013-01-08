BRIEF-Alcoa Q4 2012 earnings conference call details

Jan 8 Alcoa Inc : * CFO says production curtailments led to 4 percent reduction in smelting costs * CFO says Alcoa targetting overhead savings and productivity gains of $750M in

2013 * CEO sees strong aluminum demand growth in China in 2013, above 2012 levels * CEO says Chinese aluminium stocks "not that significant" * CEO sees aluminium market balanced in 2013 * CEO sees lme aluminum price rising on China rebound, U.S. budget deal * CFO charles mclane says retiring on August 1; COO Bill Opplingler to assume

CFO responsibilities on April 1 * CEO says bill opplingler "an excellent person to fill the large shoes here in

the CFO role" * CEO says not worried about potential unwinding of aluminium financing deals