BRIEF-Alcoa Q4 2012 earnings conference call details

Jan 8 Alcoa Inc :
* CFO says production curtailments led to 4 percent reduction
in smelting costs
* CFO says Alcoa targetting overhead savings and productivity
gains of $750M in
2013
* CEO sees strong aluminum demand growth in China in 2013,
above 2012 levels
* CEO says Chinese aluminium stocks "not that significant"
* CEO sees aluminium market balanced in 2013
* CEO sees lme aluminum price rising on China rebound, U.S.
budget deal
* CFO charles mclane says retiring on August 1; COO Bill
Opplingler to assume
CFO responsibilities on April 1
* CEO says bill opplingler "an excellent person to fill the
large shoes here in
the CFO role"
* CEO says not worried about potential unwinding of aluminium
financing deals