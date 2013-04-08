版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Alcoa Q1 2013 earnings conference call details

TORONTO, April 8 Alcoa Inc : * Has tightened view of aluminum supply/demand picture due to recent

curtailments in China * Says Saudi project smelter and rolling mill is 74 percent complete, refinery

and mine is 46 percent complete * Expects S,G & A expenses to decline over the course of the year
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐