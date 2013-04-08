BRIEF-Alcoa Q1 2013 earnings conference call details

Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
TORONTO, April 8 Alcoa Inc : * Has tightened view of aluminum supply/demand picture due to recent
curtailments in China * Says Saudi project smelter and rolling mill is 74 percent complete, refinery
and mine is 46 percent complete * Expects S,G & A expenses to decline over the course of the year
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.